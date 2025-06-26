Celebs Arrive in Venice for Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos Wedding

The stars have begun to arrive in Venice for the ultra-luxe wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez!

Check out our gallery ... the who's who are traveling to the Floating City in droves to witness the billionaire lovebirds say "I do."

We caught Kim and Khloe Kardashian smiling as they surfaced at Marco Polo Airport ... Kim wearing a two-piece set from Balenciaga and KoKo showing off her assets in a skin-tight cheetah-print mini-dress. Their mother, Kris Jenner, also appeared to be in high spirits as she rocked a flowing, comfy-for-travel gown.

As you know ... Kim and the bride have been tight for years and have some mutual friends. They even bid on the same Balenciaga couture at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner last year -- and Kim attended Lauren's bachelorette party along with Eva Longoria and Katy Perry.

The famous family wasted no time and immediately paired up with other A-listers ... hugging Orlando Bloom and Scooter Braun at an outdoor dining area.

Remember -- we broke the news that Orlando is newly single and ready to party hard in Venice this weekend ... attending the high-status wedding festivities without Katy, who is currently on her "Lifetimes" tour.

Play video content TMZ.com

The list of entertainment elite landing in Venice is only growing ... Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey and her bestie Gayle King were also spotted traveling in for the big shindig.

Lauren and Jeff's wedding is expected to welcome 200 guests -- and they're reportedly spending a minimum of $50K per guest for their special celebration. Doing the math, that means they're splashing out at least $10 million to celebrate their love.

Play video content TMZ.com

Their wedding invite was published earlier this week ... and the couple made it clear they don't need any presents. Instead, they notified invitees they'll be making donations in their honor to UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA and to Venice International University to safeguard the historic city's heritage, protect its wildlife and support research endeavors to help sustain it.

As we've reported ... their elaborate wedding celebrations are causing safety concerns among locals -- and protesters have taken to the streets.