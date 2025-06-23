Tony Gonzalez, Wife to Attend Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Wedding

Tony Gonzalez will watch his ex, Lauren Sanchez, wed Jeff Bezos in-person this week, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Sources tell us the Hall of Fame tight end -- who shares a son with Sanchez -- is on the guest list for the big Bezos bash out in Venice, Italy ... as is his current wife, October Gonzalez.

The two already appear to be in the area getting ready for the extravagant ceremony -- as they've been spotted moving around all over Europe the past few days.

While it's generally unusual for exes to attend weddings -- Tony and Lauren have a bit of a different relationship. Lauren told the Wall Street Journal in 2023 that, initially, "there was friction" between the two following their breakup in the early 2000s. But, she told the outlet she considered Tony and October "my best friends."

Tony's actually been seen partying with Sanchez and Bezos as recently as this year -- when he vacationed with the couple on Bezos' mega yacht in January.

It should be noted not all of Sanchez's famous former partners got the invite treatment to catch her tie the knot ... we're told Patrick Whitesell -- her ex-husband, who's now the executive chairman of the Hollywood agency Endeavor -- is not coming.