Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Will Celebrate Marriage at Famed Venice Site

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are pulling out all the stops for this week's wedding, and one of the venues they've locked down is considered the crown jewel of the island.

The venue -- Fondazione Giorgio Cini -- is a cultural center on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. It's a pretty new building, as Venice goes ... 1951. It was established by Vittorio Cini to commemorate his son Giorgio, who died in a plane crash 2 years earlier.

The cultural center has a treasure trove of historic items from Venice, including visual arts, music, literature, etc.

We do not know if the venue is where the actual wedding will go down, but we're told it will be the site for a "big event" during their wedding week.

One source on the island told TMZ the actual wedding ceremony will be held at Fondazione Giorgio Cini, but we have not independently confirmed that.