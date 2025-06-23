Jeff Bezos Protest Banner Unveiled in Venice Ahead of Wedding To Lauren Sanchez

If You Can Rent The City, Pay More Taxes!!!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s impending Italian wedding is turning up the heat for them and their A-list guests -- but locals are still fired up and not shy about it!

A giant banner has been rolled out in Venice's iconic St. Mark’s Square demanding Bezos pay more taxes, especially if he’s shelling out to rent the city for this wedding -- a bold message from campaign group Everyone Hates Elon and Greenpeace that’s impossible to ignore.

An Everyone Hates Elon spokesperson blasted Bezos for shutting down massive chunks of the city for days to get married ... calling it ridiculous the third-richest man in the world, worth $220 billion, could do so while the government struggles to fund public services.

They added in a statement, "While ordinary people struggle to pay the bills, there are more billionaires than ever before. These two things are obviously connected -- they’re getting richer at our expense. It’s not rocket science: tax billionaires like Jeff Bezos now."

The 65-ft by 65-ft banner comes after numerous protest posters were slapped up across the city over the last few weeks -- but clearly Jeff and Lauren are choosing to tune it all out.

As we told you, sources close to the situation confirmed they’re staying at the Aman Venice hotel, which is fully booked from Wednesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 29.