Venice Locals Protest Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Upcoming Wedding

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded Venice wedding has celebs buzzing -- but locals? Yeah, they’re not exactly rolling out the red carpet.

Venetians aren’t holding back -- posters slamming the Sanchezos wedding are plastered all over town, and one even dropped a giant red X over his name from a historic bell tower of Venice's San Giorgio Maggiore Church.

With their "No Space for Bezos" posters, locals are going out on a limb -- loud and clear -- slamming the billionaire’s flashy impending three-day wedding takeover of their city.

Alice Bazzoli, part of the anti-Bezos campaign, says it’s nothing personal to Bezos -- but his over-the-top wedding’s just another blow to locals already struggling with Venice’s daily tourist chaos.