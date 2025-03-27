Lauren Sanchez's Brother Says Wedding Will Be Like Princess Diana's

Play video content TMZ.com

Lauren Sanchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos is the talk of the town, and frankly, the world -- and TMZ’s got some more exclusive deets, straight from her big brother!

TMZ caught up with Paul Sanchez outside a Home Depot Thursday, and he’s doubling down on what we all know -- Lauren and Jeff's wedding is gonna be huge. But, he takes it a step further, saying it's gonna be just as big as Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding to King Charles.

Catch the full video, 'cause Paul shared some deets on the venue, and the celebs he’s hoping to meet at this star-studded affair ... plus, what he's planning to gift his sis and bro-in-law-to-be, considering they already have it all.

He also dropped a little hint about how chill Lauren is about the whole thing -- he says they talk all the time, but she’s totally NOT a bridezilla about the wedding. Ditto for Jeff.

BTW ... Paul's enthusiasm for his sister's nuptials is clear, and understandable, however sources connected to the couple tell us the wedding will not rival Charles & Diana's, and won't be anything on that scale.