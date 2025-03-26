Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Wedding Guest List Revealed

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's summer wedding is shaping up to be the event of the year -- ultra-luxe, ultra-exclusive, and a guest list stacked with A-listers!

We're also told Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner made the list. Our sources say Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, film producer Brian Grazer, models Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone secured an invitation.

The nuptials are bound to be unforgettable -- Jeff’s a billionaire, after all -- and with a two-year engagement, they’ve had plenty of time to plan the ultimate celebration.

They’ve been together since 2019, vacationing in spots like St. Barts and the South of France, and got engaged on Jeff’s superyacht while cruising through Europe in 2023.

So yeah, with that level of luxury, you can bet no expense will be spared for the wedding of the year.