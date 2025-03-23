Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Reportedly Send Out Wedding Invitations

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting set to walk down the aisle, according to multiple reports.

After a 2-year engagement, the jet-setting couple is finally sending out wedding invites, saying they will tie the knot this summer in Italy, per the New York Post and Puck News.

Play video content The Spot Youth Center Saba Staff and Youths

As you know, Jeff and Lauren have had a whirlwind romance since 2019 when they first stepped out in public together.

From then on, the Amazon CEO and his sexy girlfriend have been inseparable, traveling the world on Jeff's yacht to beautiful places such as St. Barts and the South of France.

In 2023, Jeff proposed to Lauren on his superyacht while they sailed through Europe and, of course, Sanchez said, "Yes."

Play video content

The very next day, Lauren was photographed on the yacht with a huge rock on her finger.

Rumors have been swirling in the press for a while that the pair were about to get married — and Jeff went so far as to publicly deny one of the reports last December.

But it looks like this time the speculation might be true. We'll just have to see.