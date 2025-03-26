Lauren Sanchez and BFF Eva Longoria Look Like Twins Out to Dinner

Lauren Sanchez might need to wear a name tag at her wedding with Jeff Bezos ... 'cause at first glance, she looked so similar to her bestie Eva Longoria during a recent outing, that even we got confused!

Lauren was giving Eva a taste of her upcoming Italy destination wedding at E Baldi Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills Monday -- and let’s just say, the pair were practically identical in their white ensembles, long brunette locks, and that effortless glam.

Before you start coming for us, yeah, we know they usually look totally different -- but come on, admit it ... you were probably doing a double-take at first thinking they were the same person!

With the duo being besties and all, it’s clear they’ve got a lot of shared interests, like fashion -- so who’s to say they didn’t flex their twinning power on purpose for the evening?

But Eva’s gonna have to steer clear of any hue of white on Lauren's big day -- 'cause if she walks up that aisle as part of that bridal party, Jeff might just mistake her for his blushing bride-to-be!