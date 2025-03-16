Eva Longoria Hosts Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party in Miami

Eva Longoria celebrated her 50th birthday in style ... stocking a private party with a ton of her tequila for an impressive A-list crowd.

The actress -- who turned the big 5-0 Saturday -- held the bash Friday at Casadonna, a chic Italian spot in Miami, surrounded by her close friends and family ... including some very recognizable names.

Eva posed for photos with pals in a beautiful champagne-pink gown ... and looked ready to dive headfirst into her cake in one photo.

Among the big stars in attendance ... Becky G, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Bad Gyal, Lele Pons, Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman and his wife, fashion entrepreneur Isabela Grutman, among many others.

Longoria made sure the liquor was flowing for all her pals ... 'cause we're told she fully stocked the bar with tequila from Casa Del Sol Tequila for fun themed cocktails like EL50 Martini, Foreva Young, La Chingona, and Golden Age.

Check out this pic of Eva dancing with a bottle of her tequila at the DJ booth ... she's clearly having a great time at her commemorative event.

Play video content Instagram / @evalongoria

BTW ... Longoria couldn't just have one party for her big bday -- 'cause it appears she went to another Saturday night with stars like Marc Anthony and Gloria Estefan.