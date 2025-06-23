Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Venice Wedding Security Plans in Flux Amid Local Protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding festivities are hitting rough waters -- literally -- as local protests and security fears have their security team scrambling to adjust plans by the hour ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple Venetian sources tell TMZ ... the Amazon founder’s security team is making changes in real time to key locations for the billionaire bash, with several options being moved around at the last minute over concerns about unrest in the area.

We're told one of the main issues is Bezos’ mega-yacht is expected to dock in a lagoon -- which is now being eyed as a possible safety hazard amid ongoing protests in the area. The problem is, the yacht is so massive, it has limited docking options in Venice’s tight waterways. Our sources say Bezos' team may opt to keep the vessel far from the land and ferry guests in and out by tender boats instead.

Venetian sources also tell us that some of the celebration's 200 A-listers and "Richie Riches" are staying at the luxurious and historical Gritti Palace -- which is booked out all week. And speaking of security ... locals are warning normie visitors it's going to be a total mess in the area ... as it'll be swamped with police and private security as guests begin to arrive Tuesday.

We broke the story ... Jeff and Lauren are staying at the Aman Venice, a landmark built in 1550. Security in the area is already getting tight ahead of this week's celebrations.

We're told every day, guests to the city are experiencing last-minute changes or cancellations to certain reservations, predominantly travel due to Bezos' ongoing security plans moving around.

Meanwhile, even the water taxi companies involved are being kept in the dark. One taxi source in Venice tells us they were only told when and where to first pick up guests -- somewhere around San Marco Square -- and from there, they’ll be contacted by a travel coordinator mid-route for the next exact drop-off location.