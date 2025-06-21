Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Relationship Timeline, From PDA to Upcoming Wedding
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez From Prime Time to Lifetime ... Track Their Full Timeline!!!
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez didn’t exactly kick things off with a fairy tale -- 'cause the couple went public in 2019 after rumors swirled about an affair ...
Then, boom ... Jeff signed off on a $38-billion divorce like it was next-day delivery, and a few months later, Lauren ditched her Hollywood hubby Patrick Whitesell -- and by Wimbledon that same year, the lovebirds were playing doubles with flirty giggles and loving stares.
By 2022, Jeff was smacking her butt like it owed him money, and by the next year, he dropped a giant rock on her finger -- prime commitment!
With an upcoming wedding in Italy that her own brother told TMZ is giving Princess Diana energy, this power couple’s just getting started. Watch our timeline for every juicy moment!