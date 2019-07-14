Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Join Celebs for Wimbledon Men's Finals
7/14/2019 7:38 AM PT
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were among a throng of celebs to watch the men's finals Sunday at Wimbledon.
It's the second time we've seen them together since the ink on his divorce docs dried.
They weren't the only famous ones to witness Roger Federer take on Novak Djokovic. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Middleton, Sir Cliff Richard, Stanley Tucci, Tom Hiddleston, Vera Wang, and Woody Harrelson were also glued to their seats.
Federer will attempt to win his ninth Wimbledon title, and Djokovic could become a five-time champ in SW19.
BTW ... this is Kate's 3rd visit to Wimbledon this month. She's obviously a fan.
