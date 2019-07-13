Serena Williams Loses Wimbeldon to Simona Halep

Serena Williams fell short at Wimbledon Saturday ... losing in straight sets.

Serena was looking for her 24th career Grand Slam win, and her 8th Wimbledon victory, but it was not to be. Romanian Simona Halep beat her handily ... 6-2 and 6-2.

This is Serena's 3rd Grand Slam loss in a row. What stings even more ... had she won she would have tied Margaret Court's all-time record which was set back in 1968.

As for Simona ... she's on a roll. She won the French Open last year.