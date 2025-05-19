Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Have Stylish Dinner Date in Cannes
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Cannes You Believe It's Really Us?!? Couple Steps Out After Look-Alike Confusion
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez stepped out for a fancy dinner date in Cannes on Sunday ... and this time it was the actual power couple, and not the doppelgängers who tricked a lot of people days ago!
The high-profile duo was snapped as they made their way to the marina ... JB looking like a boss as he rocked a crisp button-down and shades, while his bride-to-be sizzled in a flirty ivory mini-dress and heels.
As we previously reported, the billionaire pair made headlines after a couple who looked a heck of a lot like them strutted down the festival red carpet for the premiere of "Dossier 137."
Even more shocking than all the legit double takes the couple got -- it's still not even clear who they were or if they were even invited ... 'cause they bailed shortly after whipping media into a frenzy.
Of course, the actual couple was totally expected at the festival -- Lauren was set to receive the 2025 Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the Global Gift Foundation charity gala.
Hopefully, it's not too awkward when the actual power couple does bump into the tricksters ... and someone faints right out of an '80s sitcom.