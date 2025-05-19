Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Have Stylish Dinner Date in Cannes

Cannes You Believe It's Really Us?!?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez stepped out for a fancy dinner date in Cannes on Sunday ... and this time it was the actual power couple, and not the doppelgängers who tricked a lot of people days ago!

The high-profile duo was snapped as they made their way to the marina ... JB looking like a boss as he rocked a crisp button-down and shades, while his bride-to-be sizzled in a flirty ivory mini-dress and heels.

As we previously reported, the billionaire pair made headlines after a couple who looked a heck of a lot like them strutted down the festival red carpet for the premiere of "Dossier 137."

Even more shocking than all the legit double takes the couple got -- it's still not even clear who they were or if they were even invited ... 'cause they bailed shortly after whipping media into a frenzy.

Of course, the actual couple was totally expected at the festival -- Lauren was set to receive the 2025 Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the Global Gift Foundation charity gala.