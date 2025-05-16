Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Look-Alikes Take Cannes Red Carpet by Storm

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday ... well, actually, a couple knockoffs did -- 'cause their doppelgangers threw off a ton of people at the event.

The popular festival held in the south of France brought out some of the biggest stars in the world ... and, one couple who just looked like them -- 'cause a pair who bear a passing resemblance to Sanchezos strutted down the carpet for the premiere of "Dossier 137."

Ya need to see the pics for yourself ... the woman's wearing a black-and-white designer dress, dark sunglasses, and she let her glossy hair down -- looking a bit like Bezos' future wife.

The Bezos look-alike's even better ... bald head, glasses -- and, he even busted out the bowtie, a Bezos favorite at fancy events. He's not quite as jacked as JB, it seems, but it's a pretty convincing get-up.

We gotta level with ya ... we've got no clue who these two are or if they were invited. They showed up, made a buzz on the red carpet and then bailed -- the perfect crime if these two were gate-crashing the fancy event. Or, maybe this really is just their dress sense.

Worth noting ... Jeff and Lauren are expected to attend Cannes later on. Lauren's supposed to receive the 2025 Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the Global Gift Foundation charity gala.