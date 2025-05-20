Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Get Handsy on Super Yacht in South of France
Jeff Bezos Hands-On Approach to Lauren's Tan Catching Rays on Super Yacht in South of France
Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were photographed this week on his luxury super yacht Koru, currently anchored somewhere off the coast of the South of France.
We're only getting a little bit of a look at the $500-million boat ... but we are seeing a full view of Sanchez's sunbathing routine.
Sanchez is wearing an animal-print bikini, lounging around on deck with a straw sun hat, getting a tan on her backside.
At some point, Lauren accepts Bezos' helpful offer of lotion application, with the billionaire getting hands on ... her skin. He's covering up in a navy blue T-shirt and tropical print shorts.
But Bezos definitely knows how to delegate ... a woman in a purple bikini top and jorts joins the engaged couple, rubbing on Lauren from the other side, looking like she's delivering some deep-tissue relief to the journalist, author and part-time astronaut.
The couple later takes some time to dine up top with a few of their fancy friends.
Clearly, Sanchezos is taking some time to rest up ahead of their impending nuptials!