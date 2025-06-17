Orlando Bloom Going Solo to Bezos-Sánchez Wedding Amid Katy Perry Split Rumors

Orlando Bloom is on the ultra high-profile guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's approaching wedding ... and TMZ has learned the actor's going stag amid rumors of his relationship with Katy Perry getting rocky.

Sources tell TMZ ... OB plans to attend the days-long wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, taking place later this month ... and Katy ain't going to be by his side -- but in this instance, there's a perfectly logical explanation.

Katy is currently on tour in Australia, rockin' 15 sold-out shows -- and those dates overlap with the billionaire's bash. And Katy's tour was planned way before Jeff and Lauren locked in their lavish European nuptials.

Still ... the optics ain't great for Katy and Orlando -- the high-profile Hollywood couple has been dogged recently with rumors there's trouble in paradise with their own engagement.

Nothing's been confirmed about whether their relationship is actually in serious trouble ... but there's also not been anything official to stamp out the rumor mill headlines.

Seems like in this wedding case, it's just a matter of bad timing ... but it'll certainly add fuel to gossip fires.