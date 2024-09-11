Katy Perry Defends Orlando Bloom Checking Out Kim Kardashian's Butt

Katy Perry’s still dishing out racy bedroom secrets about Orlando Bloom ... and standing up for him over a viral pic of him checking out Kim Kardashian's bum.

The singer was on the "Elvis Duran Show" Tuesday, where the host read her TMZ's story about Orlando's sneak peek ... and instead of flipping out, Katy approved of his gaze, noting how could he not check out Kim’s voluptuous buttocks?

Katy is in the pic too ... and when Duran read the part in our story about Orlando checking out Kim’s behind, with his hand hovering above Katy’s butt, she quipped, "It’s been other places. Sorry to tell you!"

Katy made sure to note the couple has a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy ... so it’s safe to say his hands are familiar with KP's body.