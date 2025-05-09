Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Orlando Bloom Heats Up With Hot Bod In Cold Plunge ... Fitness Friday!

Orlando Bloom Bulky Bod For Fitness Friday!

Published
Hot Stars Take Cold Plunges!
Launch Gallery
Bloom Into Summer Launch Gallery

Here's some celeb inspo for you: Orlando Bloom is showin' he's ready for summer -- strippin' down on social media and flaunting his fit physique!

Check it out ... Mr. Bloom hit the cold plunge in nothin' but short athletic shorts and captioned his sweet and solid post, "Happy place… 😜🥶🙏."

0508-orlando-bloom-cold-plunge-sub1_720

Well now Orlando's happy place is our happy place, and Katy Perry is one lucky lady!

Who wears short shorts?! Orlando Bloom does! Dip into our gallery and see Orlando and more hot stars taking cold plunges!

related articles