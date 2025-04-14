Katy, Gayle, Lauren & Co Weightless in Space, on Video, on Blue Origin Voyage

Play video content Blue Origin

If you thought the women on Blue Origin’s mission were clinging to their seats in panic -- nope! They were over the moon, almost … and having an absolute blast the whole way through.

Katy Perry was up there doing the most, flashing the onboard camera feed a daisy in honor of her daughter, and casually revealing her 'Lifetimes' setlist on a butterfly card -- along with Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez gazing down at Earth like the ultimate girl squad in space.

The zero-gravity vibe was major, with the crew -- including NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn -- kicking back in total style for their 12 minutes of weightless wonder.

Talk about a dream team in orbit -- they soaked up every second of the experience, marveled at the moon, and were basically living for those sky-high vibes.

TMZ had the whole blast-off and return to Earth streaming Monday -- watching as the capsule deployed its parachutes mid-air, floating down and landing in the dirt by 9:41 AM.