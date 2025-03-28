Astronaut Mae Jemison Gives Space Advice to Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King

Play video content TMZ.com

Astronaut Mae Jemison is giving advice to Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King ahead of their upcoming mission to space ... and she tells us the final frontier is going to flip their world upside down.

We got Dr. Jemison Friday in New York City and our photog asked her what Lauren and Gayle should know about space before blasting off in a Blue Origin rocket.

Mae, who in 1992 became the first woman of color to go to space, tells us preparation is key ... but so is perspective.

She says she can't wait for Lauren and Gayle to go up and then come back down to Earth so they can share the perspectives they took up with them and the perspectives they bring back. Deep stuff, for sure.



Mae also says it's important to stay in the moment and trust their training.

Lauren and Gayle are part of an out-of-this-world girl gang blasting off to space next month in one of Jeff Bezos' rockets ... traveling to space with pop icon Katy Perry, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.