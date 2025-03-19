Gayle King Thrilled for Astronauts' Safe Return, Excited for Her Own Space Mission

Play video content TMZ.com

Gayle King is over the moon about yesterday's return trip by NASA astronauts from the International Space Station and their smooth landing back on Planet Earth -- especially with her own space odyssey on the horizon.

We caught up with Gayle, and she told us she’s been in constant contact with her fellow trailblazers on Blue Origin’s upcoming all-woman crew for their own mission to space -- and according to her, they’re locked in, pumped up, and ready to blast off!

Gayle's set to soar alongside an out-of-this-world girl gang -- pop icon Katy Perry, journalist and author Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Catch the video ... we grill Gayle on whether she’s still feeling anxious or if she’s got it all under control -- and she doesn’t hold back.

But back to those previously "stranded" astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams -- Gayle dissects their ordeal further, pointing out how their one-week mission stretched into a nine-month saga … the same length as a full pregnancy.