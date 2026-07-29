Play video content Video: Claude Lemieux Body Cam Reveals Aftermath of Sex Addiction Relapse Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

NHL legend Claude Lemieux was kicked out of his home after confessing he had relapsed into sex addiction ... setting off a chain of events his son later recounted to police.

TMZ Sports has obtained body cam footage from the night Claude died by suicide ... showing his son, Brendan Lemieux, explain to cops his father had been sober for 12 years before his mother discovered that was no longer the case.

Brendan tells officers his mother confronted Claude after the family noticed changes in his behavior over the previous year. He says things had recently spiraled, with his father lashing out at times.

According to Brendan, Claude admitted the relapse and was told to leave the family home around 10:30 PM ... Brendan clarified his father's addiction involved sex rather than substance abuse, as we previously reported.

Brendan says his mother began drinking after Claude left ... so he drove over from his in-laws' home to console her and talk through how the family should handle the situation.

Claude's location showed he had gone to the family's home-design business, and Brendan initially planned to meet him there the following morning. But while lying awake, Brendan says he felt something was off and decided he needed to check on his father immediately.

Brendan drove to the warehouse and discovered Claude's body inside ... telling cops he froze and repeatedly yelled his father's name.

Check out the full body cam video to hear Brendan recount the family crisis with cops ... and the gut feeling that sent him searching for his father.

As we previously reported ... Claude died May 28 after spending 21 seasons in the NHL and winning four Stanley Cups. Known for his fiery and aggressive play on the ice, he played for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.