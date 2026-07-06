Late NHL Star Claude Lemieux’s Will Nominates Wife to Administer Estate

Prior to his tragic passing, Claude Lemieux picked his wife to run his estate … this according to the late hockey star’s will.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the late NHL star said in his will that he wanted to have his wife, Deborah Lemieux, appointed as the administrator of his estate.

The legal papers say everything will be distributed pursuant to the terms of a separate trust … and the beneficiaries include Deborah, their son Brendan, their daughter Claudia, his grandson Luc and his granddaughter Sutton.

The list of beneficiaries in Deborah’s petition does not explicitly mention Claude’s 2 sons from his first marriage -- Michael and Christopher.

TMZ broke the story … Claude died by suicide in May at 60 years old. His son found his body at a warehouse owned by the family, but it’s unclear which son that was. Christopher, Claudia and Brendan all shared touching tributes to their father online.