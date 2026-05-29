President Trump Honors 'Fierce' Claude Lemieux After Hockey Star's Death

Claude Lemieux Was One of the 'Fiercest' Players

President Donald Trump is honoring 4x Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux as "one of the fiercest competitors Hockey has ever seen" following his shocking suicide.

47 posted a tribute on Truth Social Thursday evening, celebrating him as a friend to his family and a "tremendous" Trump supporter before raving about his accomplishments in the NHL.

He also directly named Lemieux's son, pro hockey player Brendan Lemieux, and applauded them both as "warriors on the ice."

We told you about Lemieux's heartbreaking death -- his adult son found him deceased at the family's furniture business warehouse in the middle of the night after they became concerned that he hadn't returned home.

Lemieux is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children.

He was 60.