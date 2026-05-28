Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Dropping 'Pitt' From Last Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt really looks like he wants nothing to do with his famous pops ... because he's legally dropping his surname.

Maddox filed paperwork requesting a legal name change ... specifically, dropping the "Pitt" from his last name and making his name simply "Maddox Chivan Jolie."

The legal change comes on the heels of Maddox dropping the Pitt from his professional name ... he's listed as "Maddox Jolie" in the credits of Angelina's recent flick, "Couture," where Maddox worked as an assistant director.

Maddox joins some of his other siblings in dropping Pitt as a last name ... Shiloh changed her name legally ... Zahara dropped it informally ... and Vivienne removed it from the playbill for a Broadway production she worked on.

On its face, it seems most of the kids are trying to distance themselves from their dad ... a divide that's only grown wider since Brad and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 and took 8 years to hash things out.

We broke the story ... Brad did not reach out to Zahara ahead of her recent college graduation from Spelman.