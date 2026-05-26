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Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Debuts Bright Orange Hair

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Son Knox Unleashes Wild Orange Hair

By TMZ Staff
Published
Knox Jolie-Pitt backgrid 1
Backgrid

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox Jolie-Pitt is switching things up -- stepping out with a bright new look ... orange hair and all!

The 17-year-old was spotted leaving Muay Thai class in L.A. on Memorial Day ... and yeah, being inconspicuous was clearly not the assignment.

Knox Jolie-Pitt Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Knox Jolie-Pitt Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Knox usually keeps things pretty low-key, style-wise -- but looks like he’s having more fun with it ... and honestly, the color works!

Knox is also still deep into Muay Thai, a martial art he’s been training in for years ... Angelina and Knox's twin sister Vivienne have shown up in the past to cheer him on at competitions.

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THROWING IT DOWN!!!
Video: Brad Pitt's Son Knox Celebrates Birthday at Martial Arts Event With Angelina Jolie
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As for whether dad Brad’s in the corner too ... still unclear. Knox is one of the few siblings who’s publicly kept Pitt in his surname -- so who knows, maybe a future ringside appearance for Brad isn’t totally off the table!

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