Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Debuts Bright Orange Hair

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox Jolie-Pitt is switching things up -- stepping out with a bright new look ... orange hair and all!

The 17-year-old was spotted leaving Muay Thai class in L.A. on Memorial Day ... and yeah, being inconspicuous was clearly not the assignment.

Knox usually keeps things pretty low-key, style-wise -- but looks like he’s having more fun with it ... and honestly, the color works!

Knox is also still deep into Muay Thai, a martial art he’s been training in for years ... Angelina and Knox's twin sister Vivienne have shown up in the past to cheer him on at competitions.

Play video content Video: Brad Pitt's Son Knox Celebrates Birthday at Martial Arts Event With Angelina Jolie Instagram/@borntowin_csc