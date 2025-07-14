Brad Pitt's Son Knox Celebrates Birthday at Martial Arts Event With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Knox's 17th birthday kicked butt -- literally -- because he spent his big day winning a martial arts competition.

With Angelina and his twin sister Vivienne cheering him on from the crowd, Knox won the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event on his birthday weekend.

Video from the competition shows Knox beating the crap out of an opponent ... landing a bunch of punches and kicks as they battle on a red and blue mat.

Knox took home some hardware ... posing for a photo with a medal hanging around his neck. The event went down on the USC campus.

Angelina even snapped a photo with one of Knox's Muay Thai coaches ... and she's looking like a proud parent.

Brad did not appear to be in attendance ... and the event came on the heels of a report claiming he's desperate to reunite with Knox and Vivienne and make amends.

Knox still has Jolie-Pitt as his last name ... unlike some of his siblings, who dropped Pitt from their names amid Brad and Angelina's messy divorce, which took 8 long years to finalize.