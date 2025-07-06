Alleged Trespasser Arrested Outside Angelina Jolie & Kristen Bell's Gated Neighborhood

A star-studded gated neighborhood where A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Kristen Bell have homes received an unexpected visitor Sunday ... and, cops arrested him.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... officers arrested an alleged trespasser today in Los Feliz -- a neighborhood in L.A. east of Hollywood.

We're told the individual slipped through the gate and onto the street behind it where Dax Shepard and Bell share a residence. However, our sources say the two stars weren't home at the time.

Our sources say security and the neighbors called the police ... and, when they arrived, the suspect -- who we're told is known for trespassing -- allegedly tried to run. Cops caught and arrested him.

A video posted to the public safety app, Citizen, showed cops handling the situation ... with the man's head briefly visible while officers detained him.

The alleged trespasser did not break into any homes, we're told ... which is good 'cause even more celebs like Jolie and Brie Larson also live in the area.