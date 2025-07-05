Portland ICE Facility Protests Descends Into Chaos, on Video

A protest outside a Portland ICE facility turned into a scary scene Friday night ... as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement in riot gear and tear gas filled the air.

Video is now circulating on X capturing the shouting, shoving and even law enforcement tackling protesters.

Breaking — Federal police declare an unlawful assembly at the ICE facility in Portland.



Breaking — Federal police declare an unlawful assembly at the ICE facility in Portland.

Several arrests made as officers deploy endless tear gas, crowd control munitions to disperse crowd.

Tear gas canisters are exploding all over the place, and what sounds like the popping of gunshots -- reportedly "crowd control munitions" -- can be heard in the background of the clip.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) says no arrests were made and no officers were injured during the protesting ... and reminds the public they don't directly engage in immigration enforcement.

They confirm an Incident Command Team was activated -- utilizing Dialogue Liaison Officers, Rapid Response Team, Air Support Unit and public safety partners -- in support of PPB’s monitoring of the neighborhood.

Some protesters came out to demonstrate against Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" ... with one protester telling the local CBS affiliate in Portland that it's unfair the bill increases the budget for immigration agents while cutting assistance programs people really need.

As you know ... protests have broken out all over the country over the last month or so -- with some of the most explosive occurring in Los Angeles.

We even obtained video of law enforcement officers grabbing dayworkers outside a Home Depot during one shocking raid as they grabbed a man out of his vehicle and took him away.