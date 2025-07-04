Jake Paul Seemingly Celebrates Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s ICE Arrest

Jake Paul is seemingly celebrating the ICE arrest of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ... and even offering who ICE should check out next.

Here's the situation -- not long after TMZ broke the news that Julio had been detained for an "expedited removal from the United States," the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer hopped on X and dropped an American flag emoji.

Perhaps he was celebrating Independence Day a bit early ... but the timing of his tweet seems pretty suspicious.

Plus ... he seemingly suggested another target for ICE when he tweeted ... "Canelo is next."

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is a Mexican boxer whose former business partner is under investigation for allegedly laundering money for a cartel, per the Latin Times.

JP beat Julio in the ring just days before his deportation, so perhaps he meant he sees himself with a W against Canelo next ... but again, pretty cryptic timing here.

As we reported ... Julio was picked up by ICE Wednesday over a warrant in Mexico for alleged weapons trafficking and connections to a cartel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services flagged him in 2024 as "an egregious public safety threat."