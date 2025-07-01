Jake Paul Officially Ranked Fighter In World Boxing Association

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is one of the best fighters alive -- at least that's what one boxing organization is saying ... with El Gallo earning a No. 14 rank in his weight class.

The World Boxing Association dropped its updated list late Monday night ... and sure enough, Paul crept into the cruiserweight standings after handling former champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over the weekend.

It's not all that surprising ... as WBA President Gilberto Mendoza said prior to the bout Paul would hit the rankings if he secured a victory -- which will now make him eligible for a shot at the belt.

The current belt holder is 34-year-old Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez ... who holds a 47-1 record with 30 knockouts and is also the World Boxing Organization champion.

Zurdo was actually on the Most Valuable Promotions card in Anaheim on Saturday as well -- defeating Yuniel Dorticos via unanimous decision.

Paul has taken the sport by storm since making his pro debut against AnEsonGib in 2020 ... and while he has mostly taken on MMA fighters or boxers past their prime, his presence cannot be denied.

In fact, his win over Mike Tyson in November was the most-streamed sporting event in history.