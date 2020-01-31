Jake Paul Destroys AnEsonGib In 1st Round KO, KSI Next?!
1/31/2020 6:10 AM PT
Jake Paul was VIOLENT on Thursday -- mauling AnEsonGib in their big boxing match in Miami ... followed by an intense face-off with KSI.
23-year-old Jake only needed 2 minutes and 18 seconds to destroy his 23-year-old opponent at Island Gardens in Miami, in a fight that was streamed on DAZN.
.@JakePaul was too much too handle for AnEsonGib#PaulvsGib pic.twitter.com/bAsLTvQNjV— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 31, 2020 @DAZN_USA
After the fight, KSI -- who recently defeated Jake's older bro, Logan Paul -- entered the ring and the two men got right in each other's faces.
The two cussed each other out and talked a LOT of trash -- with Jake telling KSI, "You had to beat my bro by a bad call."
🔜 @KSIOlajidebt vs. @JakePaul#PaulvsGib pic.twitter.com/fBUnDpzEsx— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 31, 2020 @DAZN_USA
Remember, when Logan and KSI fought back in November, KSI won by decision after the judges took two points away from Logan for a controversial punch while KSI was down.
"Let's make it happen," Jake told KSI ... and KSI seemed to be pretty receptive!
Jake has fighting experience -- he beat up KSI's younger bro, Deji, back in 2018 in an amateur bout in England.
KSI and Logan Paul had fought on the same card -- but later agreed to a sanctioned rematch in the United States that counted as a pro fight ... making KSI 1-0 as a pro.
Thursday night's fight was also sanctioned as a pro bout and promoted by boxing honcho Eddie Hearn.
Bottom line ... there seems to be real interest in the Pauls' boxing careers -- which means there's real money to be made. Which means you probably haven't seen the last of them in the ring.
