Jake Paul Destroys AnEsonGib In 1st Round KO, KSI Next?!

Jake Paul was VIOLENT on Thursday -- mauling AnEsonGib in their big boxing match in Miami ... followed by an intense face-off with KSI.

23-year-old Jake only needed 2 minutes and 18 seconds to destroy his 23-year-old opponent at Island Gardens in Miami, in a fight that was streamed on DAZN.

After the fight, KSI -- who recently defeated Jake's older bro, Logan Paul -- entered the ring and the two men got right in each other's faces.

The two cussed each other out and talked a LOT of trash -- with Jake telling KSI, "You had to beat my bro by a bad call."

Remember, when Logan and KSI fought back in November, KSI won by decision after the judges took two points away from Logan for a controversial punch while KSI was down.

"Let's make it happen," Jake told KSI ... and KSI seemed to be pretty receptive!

Jake has fighting experience -- he beat up KSI's younger bro, Deji, back in 2018 in an amateur bout in England.

KSI and Logan Paul had fought on the same card -- but later agreed to a sanctioned rematch in the United States that counted as a pro fight ... making KSI 1-0 as a pro.

Thursday night's fight was also sanctioned as a pro bout and promoted by boxing honcho Eddie Hearn.