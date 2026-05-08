Justin Herbert Kisses Madison Beer In New 'lovergirl' Music Video

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer are in love and they don't care who knows it -- the L.A. Chargers quarterback played the singer's romantic interest in her new music video ... and yeah, no acting required.

Beer dropped the visuals for her "lovergirl" track on Friday ... and with lyrics like, "I just can't help that I'm a lover girl, why not embrace a simple pleasure, let me hold you close, and we can take off all our clothes," it's not hard to understand the overall theme.

The vid is just short of three and a half minutes ... but there's a ton of PDA packed into it -- with Herbert carrying his girlfriend around the beach, embracing her and even giving her a big smooch amid all the cute moment.s

In the past, it would've been fair to say Herbert in a music vid would be like a fish out of water ... but to hell with that -- these two are absolutely adorable in the project, and it feels like they totally forgot cameras were around.

Rumors surrounding the couple started back in the fall of 2025 ... when they were spotted at, ironically enough, a music video shoot.