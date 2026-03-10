Madison Beer Wishes Justin Herbert Happy Birthday, 'I Am So Lucky To Be Yours'

... 'I Am So Lucky To Be Yours'

Days after Justin Herbert showered Madison Beer with birthday love for her 27th trip around the sun ... the singer is now returning the favor to her man -- calling the L.A. Chargers quarterback her "dream come true" in her special post to him.

Beer took to Instagram to celebrate Herbert's 28th birthday, sharing some mushy captions and funny moments from their time together over the last few months.

"I am so lucky to be yours," she wrote on a picture that captured Herbert carrying her through a field. "You are my dream come true."

Beer also took a minute to bask in the looks of the sixth-year player ... and you can't blame her.

She also had some fun with the moment JH went into Superman mode to protect her from being hit by a basketball as the two sat courtside during a Lakers game back in October.

"Lifesaver," she wrote.

Beer wrapped things with an up-close photo of the two ... with Herbert kissing her on the cheek and a simple "I love you so" caption.

It's unclear when the two officially started dating ... but rumors began to pick up in August 2025 after Herbert was spotted at a video shoot for Beer.

Later that month ... they pulled up to a friend's house in Redondo Beach, California -- and they seemed quite cozy.

MB was also spotted cheering Herbert on at his day job multiple times during the Chargers' season -- embracing the WAG lifestyle.