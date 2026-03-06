Justin Herbert Sends Madison Beer Birthday Love, 'Luckiest Guy Alive'

Justin Herbert wasn't going to let Madison Beer's birthday come and go without a mushy shoutout ... 'cause the Chargers quarterback wished his girlfriend a very special day on his Instagram -- calling himself "the luckiest guy alive."

"Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time," Herbert wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much, you've changed my life forever."

He included some snaps of their excursions together over the last few months. While it's unclear when the two officially started dating ... rumors started picking up in August 2025 when Herbert was spotted at a video shoot for Beer.

We then saw them pull up to a friend's house in Redondo Beach, California, later that month -- and the two seemed quite cozy.

Since then, we've seen the duo out and about, including sitting courtside during a Lakers game in October, where Herbert went Superman mode to protect the Long Island native from getting hit by a rogue basketball.

Of course ... Beer showed support at some Chargers games this season -- embracing the WAG role.

Unclear how Beer celebrated her 27th trip around the sun, but she did post a pretty delicious-looking cake on her own Instagram Story -- so it seems some sort of get-together was put together.