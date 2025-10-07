Madison Beer 'Happy' Amid Justin Herbert Romance, Mom Says
Madison Beer's mom is spilling a little tea about her daughter's romance with Justin Herbert ... revealing to TMZ Sports on Monday the "Yes Baby" crooner is "happy" with the NFL star.
Tracie Beer made it clear to us while out at the Blue Jacket Los Angeles fashion show in Hollywood she didn't want to say too much about Madison's new 'ship, making a lips-zipped motion when we prodded.
But, she did tell us she could at the very least say Madison "is happy."
The singer and Herbert first sparked dating rumors back in August, when the Chargers signal-caller popped up at a shoot for one her music videos in L.A.
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer pregame kiss 💋— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦⚡️𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘 (@ChargersHype) October 5, 2025 @ChargersHype
🎥 leosnchez | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/fh1nSBPcPn
On Sunday, they all but confirmed they were an item ... when they were seen smooching on a SoFi Stadium sideline just prior to the Bolts' matchup with the Commanders.
Neither has spoken publicly about one another -- though the lip lock certainly speaks volumes on its own.
As for the musician's career -- Tracie was a bit open with us about that topic ... telling us new music is on the way soon for the young lovebird.