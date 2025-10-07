Madison Beer 'Happy' Amid Justin Herbert Romance, Mom Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Madison Beer's mom is spilling a little tea about her daughter's romance with Justin Herbert ... revealing to TMZ Sports on Monday the "Yes Baby" crooner is "happy" with the NFL star.

Tracie Beer made it clear to us while out at the Blue Jacket Los Angeles fashion show in Hollywood she didn't want to say too much about Madison's new 'ship, making a lips-zipped motion when we prodded.

But, she did tell us she could at the very least say Madison "is happy."

The singer and Herbert first sparked dating rumors back in August, when the Chargers signal-caller popped up at a shoot for one her music videos in L.A.

On Sunday, they all but confirmed they were an item ... when they were seen smooching on a SoFi Stadium sideline just prior to the Bolts' matchup with the Commanders.

Neither has spoken publicly about one another -- though the lip lock certainly speaks volumes on its own.