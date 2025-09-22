Madison Beer Supports Justin Herbert At Chargers Game

Madison Beer is really embracing her new role as a WAG -- the singer hit the Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday to support her new man, Justin Herbert!!

The "Yes Baby" singer was spotted sitting in the suites at SoFi Stadium as the Bolts squared off against the Denver Broncos ... and even though she wasn't wearing a No. 10 jersey, we all know who she was there to see.

Beer, 26, was clearly having a blast ... flashing a heart-hand gesture to the crowd and sharing an Instagram Story of a young LA fan flexing for the scoreboard.

She also got to witness a thrilling game -- the Chargers took home the victory via a game-winning field goal ... while Herbert finished with 300 yards and one touchdown.

This is the first time we've seen the musician at a Chargers game since she's been linked to the Pro Bowl quarterback -- although she did hit at least one game during the 2024 season.

The dating rumors started last month ... when Herbert, 27, was spotted at Beer's music video shoot in L.A., and later at a friend's house in Redondo Beach.

It looked to be the real deal after they were caught holding hands following the Chargers' season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some are beginning to believe Beer might be Herbert's lucky charm -- L.A. is currently 3-0 and Herbert is leading the league with 860 passing yards.