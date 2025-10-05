Madison Beer Kisses Justin Herbert on Sideline Pregame
Madison Beer Electric Kiss Before Chargers Game ... Smooches Justin Herbert on Sideline!!!
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert shared a lightning quick interaction at the Los Angeles Chargers game Sunday ... sharing a kiss on the sideline before the game!
The pop star stood just off the field at SoFi Stadium Sunday ... hanging with a pair of friends when her footballin' BF came over to say hello.
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer pregame kiss 💋— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦⚡️𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘 (@ChargersHype) October 5, 2025 @ChargersHype
🎥 leosnchez | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/fh1nSBPcPn
Like we said, it's short and sweet ... Herbo plants a kiss on Beer's lips and shakes her friends' hands before kissing Beer again and jogging off.
Basically, Justin's in game mode ... but he's still taking his time to show his lady some love for coming out to support him.
As you know ... these two were first linked romantically back in August -- and we've shown you photos of the two walking around Los Angeles, celebrating his win against the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 1.
MB's become a regular fixture at Chargers games too ... watching him defeat the Denver Broncos at home in week 3.
Madison hasn't written any songs about Justin's "redwood tree" -- as far as we know -- like a certain singer recently did about her man ... but, it's clearly these two have an electric attraction!