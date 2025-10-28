The Biebers, Jacob Elordi, Madison Beer and More Attend World Series Game 3
Hollywood Stars DESCEND ON DODGER STADIUM FOR WORLD SERIES
The Dodgers are back in Los Angeles for the World Series ... and naturally, plenty of stars showed up Monday night to cheer them on.
Game 3 brought a stacked lineup of famous faces -- including Jason Bateman, Jacob Elordi, Rob Lowe, Brad Paisley, and Jeff Goldblum.
Celeb couples were also in the building ... like L.A. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Madison Beer -- plus Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Los Angeles sports legends were in the house too ... with Sandy Koufax, Eric Dickerson and Hideo Nomo -- who threw out the first pitch -- all in attendance.
Fortunately for Dodgers fans, L.A. pulled off a 6-5 in an absolute thriller ... taking a 2-1 lead in the series.
As we reported ... Drake was in the house at Rogers Centre for Games 1 and 2 -- not shocking since he's a Toronto native -- and totally lost it when the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the Fall Classic, their first trip since 1993.
Views from the 6 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/JzxrX5wRM8— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2025 @MLBONFOX
And here's the twist ... Drake's Blue Jays are duking it out with the Dodgers ... hometown team of his nemesis Kendrick Lamar.
Game 3 stretched an unbelievable 18 innings ... and our gut says not every star stuck it out to the end -- but hey, anything's better than sitting in Dodger Stadium traffic.