Drake Attends Dodgers Vs Blue Jays World Series Game 1

Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is underway ... and Drake is in the house!

Drake was shown in a suite after the bottom of the fifth inning ... looking cool AF and having a chill time with the game tied 2-2.

It makes sense ... Drake is a Toronto native, and Game 1 is at Rogers Centre -- and the dude totally lost his mind when when they punched their ticket to the Fall Classic, their first since winning back in 1993.

As we reported ... Drizzy -- the self-proclaimed 6ix God -- documented his watch party as Jeff Hoffman struck out Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez in the top of the ninth inning ... and naturally, the vibes were high in the room.

Here's the really wild part ... Drake's Blue Jays are duking it out with the Dodgers ... which just so happens to be his hated nemesis Kendrick Lamar's home squad. So, this could get super interesting fast with their infamous beef.