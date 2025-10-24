Shohei Ohtani Rocks Decoy Letterman Jacket Ahead of World Series Game 1

First pitch of the World Series is just hours away ... and Shohei Ohtani is hoping his dog, Decoy, gives him some good luck -- rocking a letterman jacket with his pooch's face on it!!

Ohtani pulled up to Game 1 in Toronto in style, rocking the tan letterman jacket with tan pants, New Balance shoes and his own custom Beats headphones.

Shohei Ohtani arrived for Game 1 of the World Series in a custom letterman jacket with Decoy featured on the front 🤩 pic.twitter.com/390Pd6gbkI — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2025 @MLB

If you're familiar with Dodgers baseball, you know Decoy is a popular figure in the fanbase. The team even had a bobblehead night featuring Ohtani and his dog ... who even got the chance to "throw" out the first pitch!

Shohei's gotta be hoping his four-legged friend helps get his team four wins ... as they look to become the first back-to-back World Series champions since the New York Yankees, who won three in a row from 1998-2000.

The 31-year-old will only have to worry about hitting for the first three games, as he's not anticipated to take the mound until Game 4 in the City of Angels.