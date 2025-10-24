Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shohei Ohtani Rocks Decoy Letterman Jacket Ahead of World Series Game 1

Shohei Ohtani Reppin' Decoy Ahead of World Series ... Cute Custom Jacket

By TMZ Staff
Published
shohei ohtani decoy main getty instagram
Getty / Instagram @shoheiohtani

First pitch of the World Series is just hours away ... and Shohei Ohtani is hoping his dog, Decoy, gives him some good luck -- rocking a letterman jacket with his pooch's face on it!!

Ohtani pulled up to Game 1 in Toronto in style, rocking the tan letterman jacket with tan pants, New Balance shoes and his own custom Beats headphones.

If you're familiar with Dodgers baseball, you know Decoy is a popular figure in the fanbase. The team even had a bobblehead night featuring Ohtani and his dog ... who even got the chance to "throw" out the first pitch!

Shohei's gotta be hoping his four-legged friend helps get his team four wins ... as they look to become the first back-to-back World Series champions since the New York Yankees, who won three in a row from 1998-2000.

082924_shohei_ohtani-kal
DOG DAYS ARE OVER
Courtesy of MLB

The 31-year-old will only have to worry about hitting for the first three games, as he's not anticipated to take the mound until Game 4 in the City of Angels.

We only got one question ... any chance that jacket gets put up for sale?!?

Related articles