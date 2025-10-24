David Ortiz Won't Rule Out Blue Jays World Series Win, 'Who Said Toronto Got No Shot?!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dodgers fans getting their brooms ready might need to a take a beat ... 'cause David Ortiz tells TMZ Sports he's not buying the narrative Los Angeles will sweep Toronto in the World Series.

We caught up with Big Papi out at LAX on Thursday -- just a day before the MLB's championship matchup kicks off in Canada -- and he made it clear, he thinks the Jays can win it.

In fact, he was surprised to hear some think a Dodgers title is already a foregone conclusion.

"Who said Toronto got no shot?!" he told us ... before adding, "Don't worry about what people say."

The Dodgers are currently the favorites to win -- though with betting odds at -210, the oddsmakers haven't exactly crowned them champs just yet.

Meanwhile, Dave Stewart -- who actually won World Series 'ships with both L.A. and Toronto -- shared a similar sentiment to Ortiz ... saying he, too, believes there's no guarantee Shohei Ohtani and the Boys in Blue get their second ring in as many seasons.

"The team that plays the best, the team that's hot going into the series, is usually the team that's going to win," Stewart told us. "That's not always the team that's got the best odds, I guess, is the best way to put it."