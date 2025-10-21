Shohei Ohtani NLCS Game 4 HR Balls Worth '$3 Mil Or More' Apiece, Auction Expert Says

Those lucky enough to grab one of the three home run balls Shohei Ohtani belted last Friday night might be needing some bigger wallets soon ... 'cause one prominent auction expert tells TMZ Sports they could each be worth millions!

David Kohler, founder of SCP Auctions, said on Monday if he had one of the historic Ohtani mementos on his block ... he would anticipate it selling for "$3 million or more."

It's a staggering number, but Kohler said it's not far-fetched at all ... considering the famous 50/50 home run ball Ohtani smacked last year ultimately sold for $4.39 million.

In fact, Kohler told us he wouldn't be surprised if one of the balls from the big National League Championship Series clincher fetched even more than that.

Shohei Ohtani's 10 strikeouts and three home runs in chronological order pic.twitter.com/z51rA0zAx5 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2025 @TalkinBaseball_

"The market is primed to capitalize on the crowning achievement of the most dominant athlete in the world today," Kohler said.

Ohtani hit his first Game 4 dinger against the Brewers in the bottom of the first inning. He logged his second in the bottom of the fourth. His final one came in the bottom of the seventh. And, given that he had also thrown six innings of scoreless baseball with 10 strikeouts, Kohler said artifacts from the historic game could come with a massive price tag.

David Flores, a 35-year-old boxing trainer, said on his Instagram page he was the one who caught the third Ohtani bomb. Carlos Mendoza, a 26-year-old, claimed he snared the second one. As for the first, that souvenir holder has not yet been ID'ed.