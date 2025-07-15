Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shohei Ohtani Jokes With San Digeo Padres Pitcher Over 100 MPH Hit-By-Pitch

Monday night featured a rare sweet moment between a Dodger and a Padre -- as Shohei Ohtani actually joked around with Robert Suarez about that 100 MPH fastball that nailed him in the ribs.

Cameras captured the interaction during the Home Run Derby in Atlanta. Shohei could be seen walking up to Suarez and grabbing his left side -- right where Robert drilled him during a game last month.

While baseball is his main calling ... Ohtani showcased some good acting chops -- walking around wincing before the two dapped each other up.

While there seems to be no bad blood between the guys, tensions were high at Dodger Stadium after L.A.'s $700 million man got hit, with the team's dugout barking at Suarez before he got tossed.

The All-Star closer was eventually suspended for two games, and he got fined too. Both managers, Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt, also got handed a one-game suspension each.

Despite their teams' disdain for one another, Ohtani and Suarez will be suiting up in the same uniforms later Tuesday as they take the field for the National League in the MLB's mid-summer classic.

Ohtani will be batting leadoff for the NL, with Suarez waiting in the wings if Roberts needs him to get out of a jam.

At the end of the day, it's just a game ... even if at times it doesn't feel that way in Southern California.

