Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers Pitching Debut Available To Ippei Mizuhara In Prison

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers pitching debut was available to Ippei Mizuhara during his first night in prison, TMZ Sports has learned.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson tells us ... at the Federal Correctional Institution Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania -- where Mizuhara was taken into custody this week -- inmates did have access to MLB Network, which broadcast the highly anticipated Dodgers vs. Padres game.

It's unclear, of course, if Mizuhara tuned in ... but the spokesperson told us Ohtani's former interpreter would have certainly had the option to if he wanted, as he "has access to 12 televisions" on a normal day behind bars.

If Mizuhara didn't catch it ... he'll have the ability to watch plenty more Shohei games down the line, as we're told channels available to Mizuhara in prison include ESPN, Fox Sports 1 and a few other networks that air Dodgers games regularly.

Mizuhara is currently serving a 57-month prison sentence for allegedly stealing millions from Ohtani to place bets and pay off debts to an illegal bookmaker. He was fired from his gig with Ohtani and the Dodgers after the allegations went public.