Shohei Ohtani Mourns Japanese Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima's Death

Shohei Ohtani paid tribute to Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima ... who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Ohtani mourned Nagashima's death on his Instagram ... sharing three photos of himself and the Yomiuri Giants great posing together. Two of the images were from February, when the Dodgers were in Japan to take on the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series.

The third featured a throwback photo of Nagashima and Ohtani ... and the Dodgers slugger captioned the post, "May your soul rest in peace."

Nicknamed "Mr. Pro Baseball" ... Nagashima spent his entire playing career in Japan. He signed his first professional contract in 1957 and went on to play 17 seasons, winning 11 Japan Series titles.

He finished with 444 home runs and 1,522 RBIs.

Even after hanging up his cleats ... the third baseman stayed active in the baseball world -- serving as the Giants' manager in two different stints. The first was from 1975 to 1980, then again from 1993 to 2001, winning two Japan Series titles in that time.

The Yomiuri Giants announced his death Tuesday ... saying he passed away from pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo.