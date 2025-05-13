Shohei Ohtani Celebrates Decoy's Birthday With 'Most Valuable Dog' Plaque

There's a lot to celebrate in the Ohtani household ... 'cause Shohei's famous pooch, Decoy, has made another trip around the sun ... and the Dodgers superstar commemorated the big birthday with an adorable tribute!!

The three-time MVP -- who has quite the stuffed trophy case -- gave his four-legged friend some hardware of his own ... by gifting him a "Most Valuable Dog" plaque.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Decoy also got flowers and a number two balloon for his little pawty. We didn't see any treats ... but with Ohtani's $700 million contract, we're sure he was able to splurge a bit.

The 30-year-old has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in the sport, and Decoy's stock has risen alongside him. The Dodgers featured the two in a bobblehead giveaway last season ... with fans lining up eight hours before the game to get their paws on one.

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

That same night, he executed arguably the most adorable first pitch you've ever seen!!

It's an exciting time in Ohtani's world ... as his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, recently gave birth to a healthy baby girl.