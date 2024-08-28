Dodgers Fans Line Up Eight Hours Early For Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Giveaway

Dozens -- if not hundreds -- of Dodgers fans are ensuring they'll get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead later Wednesday ... by lining up in front of the stadium -- OVER EIGHT HOURS EARLY!!

First pitch in Los Angeles isn't slated to go down 'til 7:10 PM PT ... but according to multiple reporters already at Chavez Ravine, a massive line to get in has already formed, and it started well before 11 AM.

Fans are lining up at the gates for Shohei Ohtani bobble head night at 11 AM. The game is at 7:10pm. pic.twitter.com/ibr8Glepxj — Elisa Hernandez (@EHernandezTV) August 28, 2024 @EHernandezTV

Of course, while the Dodger faithful wouldn't mind being in their seats in time to catch the start of the tilt vs. the Orioles -- they're all clearly there to make sure they get their hands on some coveted Ohtani bobbleheads, which will be handed out to the first 40,000 who come to the door.

The new figurine features a tiny Shohei holding his dog, Decoy ... and it'll come in two colorways -- a normal one, and a gold-plated one.

And, if they turn out to be anything like the first Ohtani bobblehead go-around -- they'll be worth a pretty penny.

Remember, back in May, the Dodgers released an Ohtani statuette that caused a frenzy at the ballpark. Traffic to get to the game was far more chaotic than usual -- and some people were spending hundreds to buy the figurines on the secondary market, and thousands to purchase the limited edition versions.